Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report published on Monday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares cut shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ATD opened at C$52.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.49 billion and a PE ratio of 17.03. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$47.01 and a 1 year high of C$55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.02.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.1500003 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.99%.

