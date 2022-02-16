Alkermes plc Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Alkermes in a report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

ALKS stock opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.95. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter worth $29,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 42.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 61.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

