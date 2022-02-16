Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alleghany (NYSE:Y) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Y opened at $689.19 on Friday. Alleghany has a 52-week low of $600.77 and a 52-week high of $737.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $668.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $665.12.

In other news, President Joseph Patrick Brandon acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $652.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,631,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

