ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

ALE has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

Shares of ALE traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.66. The stock had a trading volume of 504,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,039. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.23. ALLETE has a one year low of $56.84 and a one year high of $73.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in ALLETE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

