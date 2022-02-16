ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.600-$3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ALLETE also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.60-3.90 EPS.

ALE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ALLETE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.33.

ALE stock opened at $60.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.26. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $56.84 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 85.42%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ALLETE by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

