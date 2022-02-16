ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ALLETE updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.600-$3.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.60-3.90 EPS.

NYSE:ALE traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,706. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $56.84 and a 1-year high of $73.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.42%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALE shares. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in ALLETE by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE in the third quarter worth about $297,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in ALLETE in the third quarter worth about $313,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ALLETE by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in ALLETE by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

