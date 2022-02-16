AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.93

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.93 and last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 5294 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd.
About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
