AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.93

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.93 and last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 5294 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,595 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,369 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,501 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 86,438 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,415 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 21.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

