Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New Investment in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 17,994 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $108,115.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $5,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,049,032 shares of company stock worth $5,770,644 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIMS opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $23.47. The firm has a market cap of $993.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.