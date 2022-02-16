Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXLG. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,019,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $527,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $525,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXLG opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.09. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm had revenue of $121.49 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ivy Ross sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $66,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John F. Cooney sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $336,800 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

