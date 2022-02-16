Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Announces Earnings Results

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Allot Communications updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ALLT stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.15. 207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.37 million, a P/E ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.86. Allot Communications has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $21.04.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Allot Communications from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Northland Securities began coverage on Allot Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Allot Communications from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

