AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Shares Gap Down to $8.87

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.87, but opened at $8.47. AlloVir shares last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 884 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALVR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on AlloVir from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AlloVir in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.21). Research analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ercem Atillasoy sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $38,225.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey S. Bornstein acquired 5,000 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $44,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,958 shares of company stock valued at $229,613 in the last three months. 55.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AlloVir during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

