Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.78 Per Share

Feb 16th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will report earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.32). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($3.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.73) to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.09) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.47.

ALNY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.28. 333,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.38. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.91.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,616,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,800,388,000 after buying an additional 200,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,684,369,000 after buying an additional 224,569 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,431,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,001,000 after buying an additional 58,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,369,000 after buying an additional 49,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,147,000 after buying an additional 96,697 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

