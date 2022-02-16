Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.20% from the stock’s previous close.

AYX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $97.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

NYSE AYX opened at $52.19 on Wednesday. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $49.67 and a 12 month high of $119.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.58. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $164,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Alteryx by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,223,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,045,000 after purchasing an additional 824,762 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,729,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,157,000 after acquiring an additional 44,324 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,382,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,138,000 after buying an additional 603,517 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,276,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,208,000 after buying an additional 175,689 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,521,000 after purchasing an additional 26,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

