Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Announces Earnings Results

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Altra Industrial Motion updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.550-$3.700 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.55-3.70 EPS.

NASDAQ:AIMC traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.91. 2,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,130. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.56. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $44.87 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,259,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,056,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1,088.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after buying an additional 359,958 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 152.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,745,000 after buying an additional 173,914 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIMC. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.01.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

