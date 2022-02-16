Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $49.36, but opened at $47.52. Altra Industrial Motion shares last traded at $47.72, with a volume of 211 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIMC. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average of $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.31.

About Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.