Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.51% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Financial Corp. is the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank is a full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company. It provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated Financial Corp., formerly known as Amalgamated Bank, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $17.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $539.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.82. Amalgamated Financial has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 4,761.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 23,807 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 21,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 155,169 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Financial

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amalgamated Financial (AMAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.