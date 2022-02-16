América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

América Móvil stock opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. América Móvil has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

