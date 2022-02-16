American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Barclays

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $8.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.40. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 616.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $96,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

