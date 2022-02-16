American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $7.49 and last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 37688 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $3,365,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $24,309,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,243,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,475 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $7,236,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $6,489,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $953.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.18.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

