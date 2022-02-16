American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Lowered to $38.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 66.37% from the company’s current price.

AEO has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.36.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of AEO opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.37. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 106,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,922 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.