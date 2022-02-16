American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

Shares of AIG stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,416,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,231,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. American International Group has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $63.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.33 and its 200 day moving average is $56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,203,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,133 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,686,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,772,000 after purchasing an additional 69,492 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,546,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,941,000 after purchasing an additional 34,938 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 261,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 55,550 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 25,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

