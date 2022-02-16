Amgen (AMGN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN):

2/9/2022 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $272.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $238.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $228.00 to $233.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $250.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $266.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2022 – Amgen was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/5/2022 – Amgen was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $285.00.

12/21/2021 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $216.00 to $218.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $223.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.72. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $261.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,147,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,782,172,000 after acquiring an additional 505,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,198,289,000 after purchasing an additional 367,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,962,892,000 after acquiring an additional 561,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

