Amgen (AMGN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN):
- 2/9/2022 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $272.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2022 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $238.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2022 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $228.00 to $233.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2022 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $250.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2022 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $266.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2022 – Amgen was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 1/5/2022 – Amgen was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $285.00.
- 12/21/2021 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $216.00 to $218.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ AMGN opened at $223.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.72. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $261.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,147,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,782,172,000 after acquiring an additional 505,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,198,289,000 after purchasing an additional 367,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,962,892,000 after acquiring an additional 561,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
