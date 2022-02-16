Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.35

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.35 and last traded at $26.84, with a volume of 906 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $39,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $113,015.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,659,578. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 23,905 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $623,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $4,973,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 33,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

