Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Amtech Systems updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

ASYS stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.20. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,067. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64. The company has a market cap of $129.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Amtech Systems has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $15.78.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Amtech Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Amtech Systems from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Robert M. Averick bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $133,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amtech Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) by 81.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 67,564 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.07% of Amtech Systems worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer of capital equipment. It focuses on thermal processing, wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes.

