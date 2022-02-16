Analysts Anticipate Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) to post earnings per share of ($0.79) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.98). Carvana posted earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carvana.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Carvana from $390.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.35.

Shares of CVNA stock traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,393,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,195. Carvana has a 12-month low of $130.25 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.60 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In related news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440 shares of company stock worth $119,329. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 70.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

