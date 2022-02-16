Analysts Anticipate Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to announce sales of $63.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.85 million and the highest is $68.94 million. Radius Health posted sales of $62.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year sales of $225.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $219.43 million to $233.81 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $267.18 million, with estimates ranging from $245.10 million to $299.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Radius Health in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radius Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 180,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,223,636.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,946,997 shares of company stock worth $14,129,893. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Radius Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Radius Health by 319.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Radius Health by 16.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Radius Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Radius Health during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.08. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

