Analysts Anticipate The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $852.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will report $852.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Middleby’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $845.80 million to $862.00 million. Middleby reported sales of $729.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Middleby will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Middleby.

MIDD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.13.

Middleby stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.57. 431,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,752. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.38 and its 200 day moving average is $183.84. Middleby has a 52 week low of $129.40 and a 52 week high of $201.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Middleby by 410.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Middleby by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

