Analysts Expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to announce $180.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $189.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $170.97 million. DiamondRock Hospitality posted sales of $59.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 206.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year sales of $557.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $547.47 million to $566.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $814.04 million, with estimates ranging from $771.90 million to $861.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DiamondRock Hospitality.
DRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.
DRH stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.74.
About DiamondRock Hospitality
DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.
