Analysts Expect Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) to Announce $1.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $2.66. Reinsurance Group of America posted earnings per share of ($1.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 198.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will report full year earnings of $10.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $12.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $14.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $15.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Reinsurance Group of America.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

RGA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

RGA opened at $115.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $134.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

In other news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth $327,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,935,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,640,000 after purchasing an additional 92,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

