Analysts Issue Forecasts for Precision Drilling Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Precision Drilling in a research report issued on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. lowered Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.27.

TSE:PD opened at C$69.95 on Wednesday. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$24.71 and a 52 week high of C$70.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$930.61 million and a PE ratio of -5.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.41.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

