Analysts Set Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Price Target at $16.75

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.75.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Atlas by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlas during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is currently 80.65%.
About Atlas
Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.
