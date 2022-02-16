Analysts Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Price Target at C$48.71

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$48.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, Senior Officer John Moran sold 5,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.26, for a total transaction of C$362,041.90.

Shares of TSE GOOS opened at C$37.64 on Friday. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of C$33.82 and a 12-month high of C$67.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion and a PE ratio of 67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.49.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

