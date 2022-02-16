Analysts Set Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Price Target at GBX 3,125

Experian plc (LON:EXPN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,125 ($42.29).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Experian to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($33.83) to GBX 2,850 ($38.57) in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Experian from GBX 4,100 ($55.48) to GBX 4,000 ($54.13) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

EXPN stock traded down GBX 22.28 ($0.30) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,914.73 ($39.44). 594,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,380. The company has a market capitalization of £26.88 billion and a PE ratio of 36.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79. Experian has a twelve month low of GBX 2,265 ($30.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,689 ($49.92). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,294.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,273.85.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

