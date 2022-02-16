Analysts Set Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Target Price at $483.13

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $483.13.

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Humana alerts:

NYSE:HUM traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $423.98. 9,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,637. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $423.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.46. The company has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. Humana has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.30) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Humana will post 24.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Humana by 411.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,226,000 after buying an additional 2,418,848 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Humana by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,796,075,000 after buying an additional 1,281,466 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 86,541.6% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,139,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,420,000 after buying an additional 1,138,022 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $393,330,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 1,353.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 830,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,148,000 after buying an additional 773,194 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.