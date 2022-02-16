Analysts Set Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Price Target at $35.00

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

IDRSF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Idorsia from CHF 41 to CHF 35 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of Idorsia stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $22.00. 350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067. Idorsia has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $30.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average of $21.71.

Idorsia Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical firm which focuses on discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines for unmet medical needs. The firm targets patients who are suffering with Fabry disease, insomnia, Cerebral vasospasm associated with aSAH and systemic lupus erythematosus.

