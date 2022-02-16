Analysts Set nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) PT at $74.96

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.96.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their target price on nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on nCino in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

nCino stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.90. The stock had a trading volume of 287,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,977. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. nCino has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $83.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.53.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that nCino will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 1,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $78,848.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $2,767,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in nCino during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 82.5% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of nCino in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino in the second quarter worth $40,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

