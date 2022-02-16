Analysts Set nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) PT at $74.96

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2022

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.96.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their target price on nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on nCino in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

nCino stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.90. The stock had a trading volume of 287,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,977. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. nCino has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $83.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.53.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that nCino will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 1,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $78,848.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $2,767,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in nCino during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 82.5% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of nCino in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino in the second quarter worth $40,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.