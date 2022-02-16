Analysts Set Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Target Price at $35.56

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.56.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NYSE:OHI traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.01. 50,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,441,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.48.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Amundi acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,647,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,158,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,569,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,796,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

