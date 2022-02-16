Analysts Set PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Price Target at $58.50

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens lowered shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. PROG has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average of $44.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 49.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after acquiring an additional 76,998 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in PROG by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in PROG by 100,556.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 30,167 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PROG by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in PROG by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

