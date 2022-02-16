Analysts Set SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) PT at $43.11

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNCAF. boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNC-Lavalin Group stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.80. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $30.09.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.