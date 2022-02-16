Ancora Advisors LLC Grows Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1,120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $50.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.56. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $52.38.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTVA. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

