Ancora Advisors LLC Has $491,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 75.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,021,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 70.5% in the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 38,381 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,573,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,933,000 after acquiring an additional 783,220 shares during the last quarter.

EFG stock opened at $99.27 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.37.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

