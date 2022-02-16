Ancora Advisors LLC Takes Position in N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 68,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new position in shares of N-able in the third quarter worth about $621,625,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of N-able in the third quarter worth about $46,160,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of N-able in the third quarter worth about $30,773,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of N-able in the third quarter worth about $25,590,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of N-able in the third quarter worth about $19,344,000.
Shares of N-able stock opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. N-able Inc has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $16.00.
N-able Profile
N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.
