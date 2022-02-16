Ancora Advisors LLC Takes Position in N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 68,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new position in shares of N-able in the third quarter worth about $621,625,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of N-able in the third quarter worth about $46,160,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of N-able in the third quarter worth about $30,773,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of N-able in the third quarter worth about $25,590,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of N-able in the third quarter worth about $19,344,000.

Shares of N-able stock opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. N-able Inc has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NABL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

