Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $119.96

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.96 ($1.62) and traded as low as GBX 107 ($1.45). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 111 ($1.50), with a volume of 92,929 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Asian Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 110.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 119.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £126.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

In related news, insider John Monhemius acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £28,250 ($38,227.33). Also, insider Khosrow Zamani bought 6,630 shares of Anglo Asian Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £7,690.80 ($10,407.04).

Anglo Asian Mining Company Profile (LON:AAZ)

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

