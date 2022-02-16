Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) by 191.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,022,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671,371 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Annexon were worth $19,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Annexon by 7.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,717,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,959,000 after purchasing an additional 119,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Annexon by 23.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 936,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,084,000 after buying an additional 178,578 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Annexon by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 902,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,325,000 after buying an additional 60,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Annexon by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after buying an additional 19,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Annexon by 14.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after buying an additional 36,548 shares during the last quarter.

Get Annexon alerts:

Annexon stock opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. Annexon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.