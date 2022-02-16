Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Issues Earnings Results

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 28.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AR traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,126,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,462,365. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $22.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 4.15.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.31.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $3,304,838.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $3,258,569.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Antero Resources by 28.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,708,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,710,000 after buying an additional 598,034 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Antero Resources by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 545,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 192,838 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $1,896,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Antero Resources by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,131,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,793,000 after purchasing an additional 46,078 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

