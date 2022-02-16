Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($16.24) target price on the mining company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays raised Antofagasta to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,145 ($15.49) to GBX 1,600 ($21.65) in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital lowered Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.24) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.30) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,360 ($18.40) to GBX 1,350 ($18.27) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,400 ($18.94).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,385.50 ($18.75) on Monday. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of GBX 1,198.50 ($16.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,972 ($26.68). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,355.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,406.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.