Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on APO. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

APO opened at $67.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.66. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $1,425,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $15,372,153.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,459 shares of company stock worth $18,272,841 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,578,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,140 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,080,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,820,000 after acquiring an additional 109,087 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,794,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,435,000 after acquiring an additional 244,179 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,489,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,975,000 after acquiring an additional 745,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 36.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,368,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

