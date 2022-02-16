Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.97% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on APO. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.
APO opened at $67.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.66. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $81.07.
In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $1,425,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $15,372,153.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,459 shares of company stock worth $18,272,841 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,578,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,140 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,080,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,820,000 after acquiring an additional 109,087 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,794,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,435,000 after acquiring an additional 244,179 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,489,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,975,000 after acquiring an additional 745,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 36.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,368,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.
About Apollo Global Management
Provides asset management services
