Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS.
Applied Genetic Technologies stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,873. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.62. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market cap of $98.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.81.
AGTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Genetic Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.
About Applied Genetic Technologies
Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.