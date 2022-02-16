Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS.

Applied Genetic Technologies stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,873. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.62. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market cap of $98.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.81.

AGTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Genetic Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGTC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 3,528.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17,359 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 12,337 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 174.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 19,101 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 49,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 25,998 shares during the period. 30.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

