APYSwap Hits 1-Day Volume of $179,122.00 (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. APYSwap has a market cap of $2.10 million and $179,122.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, APYSwap has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00044825 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,124.25 or 0.07101081 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,967.64 or 0.99933512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00049327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00052263 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002955 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APYSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

