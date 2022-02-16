Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,729 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,978,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 297.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 362,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,585,000 after purchasing an additional 271,100 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 785,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,732,000 after purchasing an additional 239,272 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,913,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARCH. TheStreet upgraded Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $119.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $125.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $11.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.90 by ($0.98). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 17.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

